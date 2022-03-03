Q4 2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and many thanks for joining us today for Allergy Therapeutics interim results for the 6 months ended December 2021. Joining me today are 2 people that you know well, Nick Wykeman, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alan Bullimore, our Head of Business Innovation.



As you can see here in this slide, maintaining focus for a pivotal year ahead, this is really a pivotal year. It has taken us a lot of effort, investment, energy and passion to reach this year where 2 pivotal studies that can be transformational for the company are taking place. We will give you more details of these studies during the presentation.



And