Full Year 2022 Allergy Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon from London, and many thanks for joining us today for Allergy Therapeutics' preliminary results for the year ended 30th of June 2022. It is lovely to be joined by those in the room after past year of virtual meetings, and a warm welcome also to those joining us online.



With me here today, we have Nick Wykeman, Allergy Therapeutics' Chief Financial Officer; and our Head of Business Innovation, Alan Bullimore.



And before we begin proceedings, I'll quickly bring your attention to the standard disclaimer slide, which is included in this presentation for completeness. So let go through the disclaimer, and let us start the presentation. On Slide number 4, we are seeing here the main highlights -- financial highlights. Reported sales of GBP 72.8 million, reflecting planned streamlining, and operating profit pre-R&D of GBP 3.4 million and a net loss of GBP 13.8 million, ending the year with a cash balance of GBP 20.5 million. On the operational side, we are mainly focused on the clinical developments. We