Michael Lucareli, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD), has sold 82,312 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $90.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,434,023.96.

Modine Manufacturing Co, headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing heating and cooling technology and solutions to diversified markets. Modine products are used in light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) equipment, industrial equipment, refrigeration systems, and fuel cells.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 215,313 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further extends the pattern of insider transactions for the company, which has seen 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Modine Manufacturing Co were trading at $90.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.807 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 21.72, above both the industry median of 16.84 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 4.24, with a GF Value of $21.30, indicating that Modine Manufacturing Co was significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Modine Manufacturing Co.

The GF Value image above illustrates the valuation discrepancy, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued in comparison to the GF Value.

Investors often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider selling shares does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, a trend of insider sales could signal that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's prospects are taking profits or reallocating their investments.

