Q4 2019 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HealthStream, Inc. Info Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, Mollie Condra.



Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Also on the conference call with me are Robert A. Frist, Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scotty Roberts, CFO and Senior Vice President.



I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of HealthStream that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks