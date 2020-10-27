Q3 2020 HealthStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to HealthStream's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, Mollie Condra.



Mollie Condra - HealthStream, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2020 results. Also in the conference call with me today are Robert A. Frist, Jr., CEO and Chairman of HealthStream; and Scotty Roberts, CFO and Senior Vice President.



I would also like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and future performance of HealthStream that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risk and other factors that could cause the results to