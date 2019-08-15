Q2 2019 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen Aktiebolag(publ.)-President - CEO & Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik SjÃ¶lund. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Mr. Anders Jernhall, CFO. We're going to do the presentation, and we are also happy to take any questions you might have after we have gone through the different business areas.
So let's start with some highlights from the second quarter. We have an operating profit of SEK 574 million as a result of really good earnings from our paper division, still healthy levels from our wood products even though prices are declining. We have a profit level as expected from our forest. We have seasonally lower production in our hydropower plants, but we also have dissatisfactory performance from our paperboard division, including the maintenance stop but also some downgraded board. However, we also have a positive effect from having sold a wind power permit for SEK 80 million. Last but not
