Q4 2019 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen Aktiebolag(publ.)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the year-end report presentation for the Holmen Group. We are really happy that you actually spend some time this late in the afternoon to listen to myself, Henrik SjÃ¶lund, CEO of the company; and Anders Jernhall, CFO. We know you had a lot of reports today, and it's late in the afternoon, but we'll do it in a swiftly way. Won't we?



Anders Jernhall - Holmen Aktiebolag(publ.)-Executive VP&CFO



Of course, we will.



Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen Aktiebolag(publ.)-President - CEO & Director



So let's start up with some highlights for the fourth quarter. We have an operating profit of SEK 587 million, which is pretty much in line with the third quarter, some SEK 40 million better. We haven't had any big maintenance stops, which