Q1 2020 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome everybody to the Interim Report Presentation for the Holmen Group for the First Quarter of 2020. My name is Henrik SjÃÂ¶lund, and together with me, I have also Mr. Anders Jernhall, and we will go through the presentation for our company. And once we've finalized the presentation, we're happy to take any questions you might have.



If we start with a very short summary, looking at our operating profit in the first quarter, we come out with SEK 628 million, which is actually rather good result given the circumstances with COVID-19, et cetera. We can say from the beginning that the coronavirus has had very limited impact on our business and our results in the first quarter. We'll come back to some comments regarding the different business areas later on.



In a historic perspective, as you can see, the result is good. Also, the margins are stable and on a fair level. And if we then have a look at the situation, given -- looking at our cash flow in the company, it