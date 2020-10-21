Q3 2020 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Henrik SjÃ¶lund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to the interim report presentation for Holmen. From our side, we are the usual suspects on this. It's me myself, Henrik SjÃ¶lund; and Mr. Anders Jernhall.



We will do it in the same way as we usually do. We go through the presentation. After that, we're happy to take any questions you might have.



But starting off with some highlights from the third quarter. It's a very nice feeling to be able to present a very strong result and especially a strong performance across all our business areas. We can see that we have had a very high production efficiency, not only in one business area, but as I said, actually, in most of them. And we know that we have seasonally low costs, low cost, but we also see very good discipline when it comes to cost in general in our business areas.



We also see that when it comes to wood products, we have a favorable market situation or a good balance. We've been able to increase prices, and we have some