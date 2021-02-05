Feb 05, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the year-end report presentation for the Holmen Group. We are, again, the usual suspects from the Holmen side. It's myself, Henrik SjÃ¶lund, CEO; and Mr. Anders Jernhall, CFO of the group. We will guide you through the presentation. And after that, we are happy to take any questions you might have.
This has been quite strange here. Everybody has been affected by the pandemic we have had. But now when we are standing here, and we can summarize what has happened, we can say that we have had a rather -- I would say we came out through the year in a good way. And then operating profit for the whole year, which is close to SEK 2.5 billion, which is a good result. Partly thanks to better efficiency within paperboard. On the other hand, we also had a lot of headwind when it comes to our paper business. And later during the year, we also had quite big help from increasing prices for our wood products.
We also ended the year in a fairly
Q4 2020 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript
