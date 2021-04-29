Q1 2021 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the first quarter of 2021 for the Holmen Group. Here in the studio, it's myself, Henrik SjÃ¶lund and Mr. Anders Jernhall. And we are going to go through the presentation for the different business areas we have. And once we finalize the presentations, we're happy to take all your questions.



So let's start. And happy to say that we have performed a really good result for the first quarter of SEK 849 million. Especially thanks to high prices for wood products, but also higher volumes than before and also higher efficiency in our paperboard production and also seasonally a bit more water in our hydro installations and high prices, I should say. I should also remind ourselves that we have a solid financial position. Also after the acquisition of Martinsons and the payout of the dividend, which is actually today of SEK 1.7 billion.



So let's go to the different business areas and start to say a few