Q3 2021 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. It's especially nice to see actually on a Friday afternoon, and it's 2:30. And I know you have had some other companies presenting before us. Anyway, my name is Henrik, and this is Anders. We are the usual suspects going to do this today, and we start, as we normally do, to go through the presentation, and then we're happy to take any questions you might have.



To start with, we have a very strong result also in the third quarter, a bit above SEK 1.1 billion despite that we have had a maintenance shut. But of course, we have had a lot of help from really high wood products prices. If we -- before we start to go through the different business areas, just take one step back and look at how we have come through the whole pandemic period. I'm happy to see that we have kept our net debt almost unchanged during the whole period despite that we have given normal dividend or paid for normal dividend. We have bought