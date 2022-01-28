Q4 2021 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the year-end report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik, and together with me is Anders. I think, we are quite well known to most of you. And we do it in the usual way, we'll go through the presentation, and after that, we have to take any questions you might have.



So starting off with the results for 2021. It's a historically-high result, good result, especially based on that wood products market has been exceptionally strong during the year.



And in the light of the good results, today, the Board of Directors of Holmen have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to decide about an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 and also an extra dividend of SEK (inaudible).



Just to remind ourselves where we are, we have a very strong balance sheet, good financial position, and as you will come back to when it -- [ForEx] valuation in our books. And also, please note that we have a net debt situation of -- we