Q1 2022 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. It's not afternoon this time and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. In this room, it's me Henrik, and it's Anders, and we will go through the presentation as we usually do. And we're happy to take any questions you might have if after the presentation.



But to start off, just -- I'm extremely happy to be honest that we have a business model to start with that also works very well in times with high inflation, lack of fiber and energy in the world and also terrible war around us. This has meant that we have a very nice result, and its 2 things standing out. It's high volumes from our Wood Products division. It's also very good prices from our Paper division. We'll come back to that when we go through the different business areas.



A good result in the first quarter also means that we have a very strong cash flow. And it has also reinforced our -- from the beginning, already strong financial position and a very strong balance sheet.