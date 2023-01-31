Q4 2022 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the year-end report presentation for the Holmen Group. My name is Henrik. This is Anders, and we will go through the presentation and after that, we are happy to take any questions you might have.



So let's start. First of all, if we look back at 2022, it has been a quite strange year characterized by energy crisis, lack of raw material, horrible war in Ukraine, et cetera. And for us as a company to have the base in our own forest land, good control of the raw material, but also our renewable energy situation has made it possible to deliver a record high result, historically high.



And based on that, we have also had a discussion internally and the Board of Directors have proposed to give an ordinary dividend of SEK 8 and an extra dividend of another SEK 8. Our good result in combination with our good financial position, not the least that we have a very low net debt at the end of the year, SEK 2 billion, we feel that we can both do the ordinary