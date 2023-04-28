Q1 2023 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the interim report presentation for the Holmen Group. It's me, Henrik, and Anders, the usual suspects. We will go through the presentation. After that, we're happy to take on any questions you might have. So let's start. We are happy to be able to deliver a very strong result again in the first quarter of this year. I think we've been able to navigate in a quite challenging environment, not the least with the help of our forest assets and our energy assets. And on top of that, of course, also a very strong performance by our Paper division. We'll come back to that a bit later.



We have been able to deliver 28% operating margin. And when we make good money, of course, it has an effect on our cash flow, which after having paid for the investments, actually was as high as SEK 1.8 billion in the first quarter, which means that at the end of the quarter, we were essentially debt-free. And right now, after dividends, we have roughly a bit more than SEK 2.5