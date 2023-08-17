Q2 2023 Holmen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Henrik Sjolund - Holmen AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the interim report presentation for Holmen. My name is Henrik, and together with me, I have Anders Jernhall, the usual suspects, I think, most people we know by this time. And we do as we normally do: we go through the presentation, and then we answer the questions you have.



So let's start. Well, in the second quarter, we definitely realized that demand in general for forest-based products were a bit lower than normal based on high inflation and interest rates, and that has had an effect also on us. But still, despite that, we've been able to deliver a historic very good result of a bit over SEK 1.1 billion. And also, our cash flow has been really strong in the second quarter, meaning that we have been able to not only pay a normal dividend but also an extra dividend in total SEK 2.6 billion and also buying back shares for roughly SEK 1 billion and kept the net debt unchanged more or less through the second quarter at SEK 2.6 billion.



