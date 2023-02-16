Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning. I am very happy to be with you today. I am with Bernard Schaferbarthold, our CFO; and Kerstin Dodel, our IR. One preliminary comment. You have everywhere FY, FY means fiscal year, 7 months, not full year. So please take into account that we're speaking of 7 months. And of course, you can make an extrapolation with 12 and 7 to have the full year figure.



I will comment the presentation on the Internet, starting with the Page 4. So Page 4, we were recording again good figures on sales, whatever the low volumes of the market at EUR 4.4 billion, which means that we are today over EUR 7 billion sales on a 12-month basis. And of course, we see that we are targeting better figures. We have a very good