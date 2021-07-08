Q2 2021 Heidelberg Pharma AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Heidelberg Pharma Half Yearly Financial Report 2021. The call will be hosted by Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO of Heidelberg Pharma AG. My name is Molly, and I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)
And now handing you over to Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead.
Jan Schmidt-Brand - Heidelberg Pharma AG - CEO, CFO & Member of the Executive Management Board
Thank you, Molly. Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Heidelberg Pharma conference call to discuss our results for the first half of 2021 and to provide a business update. My name is Jan Schmidt-Brand, and I am the CEO and CFO of the company. Joining me on the call today is my colleague, Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer; and Katja Arnold, our Investor Relations consultant.
Please note that this presentation is available for download on the Heidelberg Pharma website. This conference call is being recorded, and the replay will be
