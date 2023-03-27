Q4 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining Heidelberg Pharma's conference call to discuss 2022 fiscal year results and provide a business update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's call is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where you may ask written or audio questions. Please note that you can ask questions only online.



I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO. Please go ahead, Jan.



Jan Schmidt-Brand - Heidelberg Pharma AG - CEO, CFO & Member of the Executive Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Heidelberg Pharma conference call to discuss our 2022 fiscal year results and provide a business update. My name is Jan Schmidt-Brand, and I am the CEO and CFO of the company. Joining me on this call is my colleague, Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer; and Katja Arnold, our Investor Relations consultant.



Please note that this presentation is available for