Half Year 2024 Boral Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Vik Bansal

Boral Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

* Belinda Shaw

Boral Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Shaurya Visen

Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Analyst

* Lee Power

UBS Securities Australia Ltd - Analyst

* Simon Thackray

Jefferies LLC - Analyst

* Lisa Huynh

J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Ltd. - Analyst

* Peter Steyn

Macquarie Securities Limited - Analyst

* Brook Campbell-Crawford

Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty Ltd - Analyst

* Keith Chau

MST Marquee - Analyst

* Daniel Kang

CLSA Australia Pty Ltd - Analyst

* Joseph House

Bell Potter Securities - Analyst

* Rohan Gallagher

Jarden Australia Pty Limited - Analyst

* Sam Seow

Citi Investment Research - Analyst

