Q4 2021 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder, CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, and welcome and thank you all for joining our call today. Before we start, let me first address 2 very important points. First, obviously, it feels difficult to announce such business updates when war continues to ravage in Ukraine. We reiterate that we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and hope, obviously, for a resolution as soon as possible there.



Secondly, I also want to point out to thank all of our teams for the great passion and dedication they have put into their work over the last year, especially to make our public listing in September 2021, such a success.



Looking back at 2021, we are particularly pleased to report that we are able to combine significant progress on our strategic agenda with strong financial results. Our business model has again demonstrated its resilience in a year characterized by industry-wide challenges as a result of lockdown measures, particularly in the first half of 2021. I would like to call out some of the highlights for you now that we encountered