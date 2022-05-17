Q1 2022 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jan Edelmann - HomeToGo SE - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to HomeToGo's Q1 2022 earnings call. I am Jan Edelmann, HomeToGo's new Investor Relations contact. With me today are our Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Patrick Andrae, who will give you a strategy update; and our CFO, Steffen Schneider, who will walk you through the financials and share an updated outlook for 2022. As always, this call is being recorded and webcast live on our IR website, which will also be later available as a replay on our website.



Patrick, I will now hand it over to you. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.



Patrick Andrae - HomeToGo SE - Co-Founder & CEO



Thank you, Jan, and a warm welcome to all of you from my side as well. And thanks for joining our call today. It's my pleasure to tell you about another stellar quarter of HomeToGo. Let me first tell you the strategic perspective. Our vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone is enabling us to play a bigger and bigger role for both travelers and our supply partners every day. And we set