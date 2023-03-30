Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the conference of HomeToGo Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Sebastian Grabert. Please go ahead.
Sebastian Grabert - HomeToGo SE - IR Contact
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, dear analysts and investors, and welcome to HomeToGo's Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2022 Earnings Call.
My name is Sebastian Grabert, HomeToGo's new Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. I'm very much looking forward to what's ahead for HomeToGo's trajectory and look forward to meeting you all.
With me today is our Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Patrick Andrae; and our CFO, Steffen Schneider. Today, Patrick will present our highlights of 2022 and give you all a strategy update on where we stand in terms of HomeToGo Group's targets. Steffen will then walk you through the Q4 and full year 2022 financials, and elaborate on our newly introduced guidance for the financial year 2023.
As always, this
Q4 2022 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...