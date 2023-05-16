May 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the conference of the Q1 2023 financial results and earnings call of HomeToGo. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sebastian Grabert. Please go ahead.
Sebastian Grabert - HomeToGo SE - IR Contact
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, dear analysts and investors, and welcome to HomeToGo's first quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Sebastian Grabert, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. With me today is our CFO, Steffen Schneider, who will present our highlights of the first quarter and then walk you through the financials.
As always, this call is being recorded and will be made available later today on our Investor Relations website.
With this, I would like to hand over to you, Steffen. Please go ahead, Steffen. The floor is yours.
Steffen Schneider - HomeToGo SE - CFO & Member of Management Board
Thanks, Sebastian, and welcome everyone, and thank you
Q1 2023 HomeToGo SE Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...