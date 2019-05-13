May 13, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to OHL's First Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. The management team of OHL will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session.
I am now pleased to introduce Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar, OHL's CEO. Please sir, go ahead.
Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman & CEO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the OHL's first quarter 2019 results presentation. I have together with me in this room, Mr. Manuel Ãlvarez, General Manager for Construction and Corporate Areas; Mr. Jose MarÃa Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Arellano, Head of Investor Relations.
I am assisting to this first quarter 2019 result presentation, but Manuel and Jose MarÃa are the ones that are going to explain more in detail this piece of results. In any case, I want to highlight that the performance of the company is going quite well, in line with the expectations in this transitional year. The measures adopted in 2018 are delivering positive results. And up
Q1 2019 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...