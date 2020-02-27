Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar
ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman & CEO
* Jose MarÃa Sagardoy Llonis
ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - CFO
* Manuel Ãlvarez MuÃ±oz
ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - OHL Group General Manager
* Pedro Arellano Villanueva
ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Director of Investor Relation
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Daniel Gandoy LÃ³pez
JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - MD
* Guillermo FernÃ¡ndez-Gao SÃ¡nchez de Nieva
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and please welcome to the presentation of OHL for the year 2019. I will stick to the speech later
Full Year 2019 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...