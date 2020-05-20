Q1 2020 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Presentation

May 20, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy Llonis

ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - CFO

* Manuel Ãlvarez MuÃ±oz

ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - OHL Group General Manager

* Pedro Arellano Villanueva

ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Director of Investor Relation



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Beltran Palazuelo Barroso

SANTALUCÃA GestiÃ³n S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager

* Maxime Kogge

ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Fixed Income Analyst

* Niraj Patel

Beach Point Capital Management LP - MD



=====================

Operator



Welcome to OHL First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. The management of the company will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over the call to the OHL management team.



Manuel Ã<