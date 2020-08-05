Half Year 2020 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Manuel Ãlvarez MuÃ±oz - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - OHL Group General Manager



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Manuel Alvarez. I am the General Manager of the OHL Group. Together with me in the room are Mr. Jose Maria Sagardoy, the CFO; and Mr. Pedro Villanueva, Investor Relations Manager.



I hope you all and your families are healthy and managing as well as possible in the current situation we are all facing because of the pandemic. I especially thank you for your attention and interest in the performance of OHL over the first half of the year.



Before going through the operational results of the first 6 months of the year in detail, I would like to summarize the main points of the group's performance during this period. OHL is a key operator in those