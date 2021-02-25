Q4 2020 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Be very welcome to the presentation of results of OHL corresponding to year 2020, which we start giving the floor to our Chairman, Mr. Luis Amodio, who will give you a message about the situation of the company nowadays and how it's going to evolve in the future.
Luis Fernando MartÃn Amodio Herrera -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Allow me to thank you all for your participation at this presentation of results of OHL corresponding to the fiscal year 2020. It is for me an honor to address you all for the first half time in this -- at this event, which we broadcast remotely due to the duration of the alarm state due to COVID-19.
I'd like to structure my intervention on 4 reflections. First, I'd like to make a reference to the serious pandemic originated by COVID-19 with a worldwide impact. I want to convey a message of thanks to all the members of society that have allowed us to continue working, thanks to their activities and to help citizens.
In this context, I'd like to thank all OHL
