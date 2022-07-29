Q2 2022 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

TomÃ¡s Ruiz -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is TomÃ¡s Ruiz, and I am the Chief Corporate Officer of OHLA Group. Together with me in the room are Mr. Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy, CFO; and Mr. Pedro Villanueva, Head of Investor Relations.



I especially thank you for your attendance and interest in the performance of OHLA over the first half of the year. We hope that all of you and your families are well, given the social situation in which we currently find ourselves. Before going to the operational results of this quarter by division in detail, I would like to share some key points regarding the group's performance during this past semester. Let me advance to you that these set of results are satisfactory and in line with the forecast.



At operational level,