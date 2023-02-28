Q4 2022 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar

ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman, MD & CEO

* Jose MarÃ­a Sagardoy Llonis

ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - CFO

* Pedro Arellano Villanueva

ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Director of Investor Relation

* Tomas Jose Ruiz Gonzalez



=====================

Jose Antonio FernÃ¡ndez Gallar - ObrascÃ³n Huarte Lain, S.A. - Second Deputy Chairman, MD & CEO



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the results presentation of OHLA corresponding to the year 2022. We begin this event, giving the floor to our President, who will convey a message on the general perspective and part of the company in the last 12 months and the future growth expectations.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Please allow me thank you for participating in this results presentation corresponding to the