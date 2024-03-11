AppFolio Inc (APPF) CEO William Trigg Sells 6,831 Shares

On February 29, 2024, CEO William Trigg of AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial) sold 6,831 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the SEC Filing.

AppFolio Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. The company's offerings include workflow automation, data analytics, and user experience upgrades.

According to the data provided, the insider, William Trigg, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 14,261 shares and purchasing none. This latest sale of 6,831 shares is part of this trend.

The insider transaction history for AppFolio Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells. This activity can be visualized in the insider trend image below:

On the valuation front, AppFolio Inc shares were trading at $240.07 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $8.563 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7,958.33, significantly above both the industry median of 28.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Comparing the current price to the GuruFocus Value, AppFolio Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in AppFolio Inc may consider this insider selling activity alongside the company's valuation metrics when making investment decisions.

