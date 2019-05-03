May 03, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
(technical difficulty)
I would now like to welcome John McCartney, Chairman of the Board.
John F. McCartney - Huron Consulting Group Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning. I'd like to welcome those joining us in person and those dialing in by teleconference to our 2019 and 15th Annual Stockholders' Meeting.
My name is John McCartney. I'm the Nonexecutive Chairman of the Board of Huron Consulting.
I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the other directors and nominees for director who are here today: George Massaro; John Moody; Hugh Sawyer; Ekta Singh-Bushell; Debra Zumwalt; Jim Roth, Huron's Chief Executive Office. Gene Lockhart, one of our fellow directors, was unable to attend in person.
Other company's officers here today are Mark Hussey, Huron's President and Chief Operating Officer; John Kelly, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Diane Ratekin, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
I would also like to introduce [Christian Pragstein], partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers
Huron Consulting Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 03, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...