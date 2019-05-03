May 03, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



(technical difficulty)



I would now like to welcome John McCartney, Chairman of the Board.



John F. McCartney - Huron Consulting Group Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'd like to welcome those joining us in person and those dialing in by teleconference to our 2019 and 15th Annual Stockholders' Meeting.



My name is John McCartney. I'm the Nonexecutive Chairman of the Board of Huron Consulting.



I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the other directors and nominees for director who are here today: George Massaro; John Moody; Hugh Sawyer; Ekta Singh-Bushell; Debra Zumwalt; Jim Roth, Huron's Chief Executive Office. Gene Lockhart, one of our fellow directors, was unable to attend in person.



Other company's officers here today are Mark Hussey, Huron's President and Chief Operating Officer; John Kelly, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Diane Ratekin, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



I would also like to introduce [Christian Pragstein], partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers