May 10, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Agarwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sandeep Agarwal -
Thanks to all of you for joining the call on short notice. As you all are aware of that the call has been organized to provide you update on JV progress for our European business and to address your queries. The conference call will be addressed by Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and M.D. of Tata Steel; as well as Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, ED and CFO of Tata Steel. Without much ado, I will now hand it over to management.
Thachat Viswanath Narendran - Tata Steel Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Yes. So good afternoon or good morning, wherever you're dialing in.
We just wanted to brief you all on certain developments earlier today. As you're aware, Tata Steel and Thyssen have been working together with the European Commission to get the go-ahead for the JV. I think over
Tata Steel Ltd to Provide an Update on the Proposed Joint Venture with Thyssenkrupp AG Call Transcript
May 10, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...