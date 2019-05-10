May 10, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Agarwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sandeep Agarwal -



Thanks to all of you for joining the call on short notice. As you all are aware of that the call has been organized to provide you update on JV progress for our European business and to address your queries. The conference call will be addressed by Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and M.D. of Tata Steel; as well as Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, ED and CFO of Tata Steel. Without much ado, I will now hand it over to management.



Thachat Viswanath Narendran - Tata Steel Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Yes. So good afternoon or good morning, wherever you're dialing in.



We just wanted to brief you all on certain developments earlier today. As you're aware, Tata Steel and Thyssen have been working together with the European Commission to get the go-ahead for the JV. I think over