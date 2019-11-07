Q2 2020 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Good morning. Welcome to the call to discuss our results for the second quarter FY '20. I have with us our CEO and MD, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. We will be discussing the presentation which has been uploaded on our website. I just want to mention that we will take calls, not just on -- questions not just on Tata Steel India, but also on Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Products. We also have audio link for our retail shareholders, and we will take any questions which come from them, which we have already not answered.



