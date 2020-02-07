Q3 2020 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Good evening. And on behalf of Tata Steel, a very warm welcome to all of you who dialed in to listen to our call to discuss our results for the third quarter of FY '20. The management team is led by our CEO and MD, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, and we are joined by several members of the team. Before I hand it over to them, I'd just like to make a couple of announcements. Firstly, like before, we will be taking call -- questions, not just on Tata Steel, but also on Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel LP or Long Products. Secondly, we also have a link for retail investors who can key in their questions. And if they are not answered during the course of the call, we will also take those questions. Lastly, the entire discussion today will be governed by the safe harbor clause on the presentation, which will cover the entire discussion today.



So with that, thank you, and I will hand it over to you, Naren.



Thachat Viswanath Narendran - Tata Steel Limited -