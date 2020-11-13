Q2 2021 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Thank you. Good evening, good afternoon and good morning to all of you joining us from India and other parts of the world. On behalf of Tata Steel, welcome, and thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our results for the second quarter of FY '21. I hope all of you and your families are safe and with good health. I would also like to wish our Indian participants a very happy Diwali in the first of the year. Today's call is being led by Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel; and Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO, Tata Steel.



As we have seen during the last several quarters, in addition to Tata Steel, we will also comment on the performance of Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Product. (Operator Instructions). Before we start, I would like to mention the entire discussion today will be covered by the safe harbor clause on Page 2 of the presentation, which is uploaded on our website. Thank you. Over to you, Naren.



Thachat Viswanath Narendran<