Q4 2023 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. All the attendees' audio and video has been disabled from the back end and will be enabled subsequently.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - VP of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management



Thank you, Kinshuk. Good afternoon, everybody, and to all our viewers joining us today. Welcome to this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and the year ending March 31, 2023. I'm joined by our CEO and MD, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. I will request them to make a few opening remarks before we open the call and take your questions. Before I hand it to them, I will remind you that the entire conversation today is governed by the safe harbor clause, which is on Page 2 of the presentation, which is uploaded on our website.



Thank you, and over to you, Naren.



Thachat