Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Reza Iskandar - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of IR & Corporate Planning
Good afternoon. Thank you for coming, and welcome to our full year 2019 financial results analyst briefing. Welcome to those of you who joined in person as well as those who are joining through teleconference as well as through Webex. As usual, we will run through our full year results by Pak Muljono. But before that, we will invite Pak Yasushi Itagaki, our CEO, to open with a few remarks and highlights of our strategy going forward. Pak, yes, go ahead.
Yasushi Itagaki - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - President Director
Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for coming to our briefing. As introduced, I first like to walk you through on some of the highlights of our new strategy.
If you look at -- go in next page, yes, this Page 2. As you know, after year 2019, after the completion of the acquisition by MUFG along with the merger with BNP and new appointment of the new management, including myself, we review everything, and we set out our new strategy for Danamon. With the new
