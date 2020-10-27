Q3 2020 Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Welcome to PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk Third Quarter of 2020 Performance Results. On these occasions, Danamon's Board of Directors and also CEO of Adira Finance are joining us through MS Teams from their respective locations.



Yasushi Itagaki - PT Bank Danamon