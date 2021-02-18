Feb 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Reza Iskandar - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of IR & Corporate Planning



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in the presentation of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk Full Year 2020 Financial Results. For this event, Danamon's Board of Directors and also Adira Finance President Director are joining us through MS Teams from their respective locations.



Now to start the event. We invite Yasushi Itagaki as President Director of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk to deliver his remarks. Pak Yas?



Yasushi Itagaki - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia