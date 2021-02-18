Feb 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Reza Iskandar - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of IR & Corporate Planning
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in the presentation of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk Full Year 2020 Financial Results. For this event, Danamon's Board of Directors and also Adira Finance President Director are joining us through MS Teams from their respective locations.
Before we begin, I will explain some information, analyst, colleague, investors. We encourage participants to join this event via laptop with headset. Please ensure that you are joining us in a closed environment or room with stabilized Internet connections. Do not access MS Team link with more than 1 device during the conference. And participants, voice access will be put on mute during the presentations.
For the Q&A session, please note the following points. (Operator Instructions)
Now to start the event. We invite Yasushi Itagaki as President Director of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk to deliver his remarks. Pak Yas?
Yasushi Itagaki - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia
