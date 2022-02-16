Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Reza Sardjono - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Head of Corporate Planning & IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk's Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. My name is Reza Sardjono, and I will be your host during this event. This event is held virtually using MS Teams live event platform. Danamon's Board of Directors and President Director of our subsidiary, Adira Finance, have joined via MS Teams from their respective locations.



Before we begin, I will explain some information. We encourage participants to join this event by using laptop and headset. Please put your mobile device in silent mode during the session to avoid echo. Please ensure that you are joining MS Teams in a close environment or room with a stable Internet connection. Do not access MS Teams link more than once in more than one device during the conference. Please put participants' voice access on mute during the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Now before we present the detailed financial -- the detailed fiscal year 2021 financial results, I invite Bapak Yasushi