Jul 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Reza Iskandar Sardjono - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Planning & IR
(foreign language), the screen is yours.
Yasushi Itagaki - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk - President Director
Thank you Tami. (foreign language) Good evening. Our trusted media partners hoping everyone stay safe, and thank you for joining us today. Today, I am very delighted to announce Danamon's First half year 2022 financial results.
Compared to previous year, Danamon recorded an increase -- a big increase in consolidated net profit after tax and PAT of 70% year-on-year to reach IDR 1.7 trillion. Our total loan book grew by 6% on year-on-year to reach IDR 139.7 trillion. And we have achieved quarterly loan growth across line -- in all line of business are mainly -- particularly supported by a growth in enterprise banking. In 2022, this year, Danamon managed to post a positive profit growth and was able to maintain strong momentum amid global economic uncertainties.
Our operational resilience and bank soundness continues to
