Stock Market Overview

The stock market had a subdued start to the week, with the S&P 500 experiencing a slight 0.1% decline after moving only about 22 points between its highest and lowest points during the day. This cautious trading behavior comes as the market is near all-time highs and investors are anticipating a busy week ahead.

Performance of Major Stocks and Sectors

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw brief upticks before falling to session lows, influenced by the performance of mega cap stocks such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft, which initially traded higher but ended the day lower.

Apple's shares dropped by 2.5% following news of a EUR1.8 billion fine from the EU for market abuse, while Tesla's shares plummeted by 7.2% due to a reported 19% year-over-year decline in shipments from its China factory.

The communication services sector was the worst performer, largely due to losses in Alphabet and Meta Platforms, followed by the consumer discretionary sector, affected by Tesla and Amazon.com. The energy sector also saw a decline of 1.1% as WTI crude oil futures fell.

Market Sentiment and Economic Indicators

Investors showed caution ahead of earnings reports from major retailers like Target and Costco, as well as Broadcom, and awaited key economic indicators such as the February ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and the February Jobs Report.

Fed Chair Powell's upcoming semiannual monetary policy testimony is not expected to bring surprises, with a continued stance against rushing to cut rates. Atlanta Fed President Bostic also noted that while inflation has slowed, price pressures remain widespread.

Looking Ahead

Upcoming economic data includes the final February S&P Global U.S. Services PMI, January Factory Orders, and the February ISM Non-Manufacturing Index. International markets showed mixed results, with slight movements in European and Asian indices. Commodities saw varied changes, with notable increases in gold and silver prices.

Year-to-Date Performance

Nasdaq Composite: +8.0%

S&P 500: +7.6%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +3.5%

S&P Midcap 400: +5.4%

Russell 2000: +2.3%

Today's News

The major market averages concluded Monday's trading session in the negative territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropping by 0.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) falling by 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) closing lower by 0.4%. Despite a majority of the S&P sectors ending the day on a positive note, led by Utilities, the overall market sentiment was dampened by declines in the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary segments. Treasury yields, on the other hand, saw an uptick.

Gold prices soared to a new all-time high, surpassing $2,100/oz, fueled by increased speculation of a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June. The surge in gold prices reflects a broader market trend towards safe-haven assets amid ongoing uncertainties. Notably, the Van Eck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) experienced a significant jump, led by gains in major precious metals stocks such as Harmony Gold (HMY, Financial) and Coeur Mining (CDE, Financial).

Albemarle (ALB, Financial) witnessed a notable decline of 9% in post-market trading on Monday following the announcement of a public offering of $1.75 billion in depositary shares. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of lithium operations in Australia and China. This move comes after a period of strong performance for Albemarle, highlighting the volatile nature of growth stocks in the cyclical sector.

GitLab (GTLB, Financial) shares tumbled by 9% in post-market trading after the company provided a weaker-than-expected outlook for the fiscal year 2025. Despite beating earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter, the company's cautious guidance reflects the challenges facing the DevOps software sector.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB, Financial) experienced a 10% drop in its stock price following downgrades by major ratings firms. The downgrades were prompted by the bank's disclosure of a material weakness, signaling potential risks amid a challenging environment for the banking sector.

Oppenheimer analysts highlighted their top buy-sell sector pairs in a recent report, suggesting a continued dominance of momentum strategies in the market. Among the recommendations were buy ratings for Diamondback Energy (FANG, Financial) and sell ratings for Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial), indicating a selective approach to investing in the current market landscape.

The electric vehicle (EV) sector faced downward pressure, with significant declines observed in Chinese EV makers such as Li Auto (LI, Financial), XPeng (XPEV, Financial), and NIO (NIO, Financial). The sector's performance was influenced by disappointing EV production data from China and concerns over a potential pricing war among manufacturers.

