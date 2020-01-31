Q4 2019 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Sanghoon Park - SK hynix, Inc. - President



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Park Sanghoon, the Head of IR at SK hynix. Welcome to the SK hynix 2019 4th quarter earnings release conference call.



Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, CFO, Cha Jin-seok; Kim Jum Soo, in charge of the DRAM Marketing Group; and Kim Yong Tak, in charge of the NAND Marketing Group. Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances. With that, we will now begin SK hynix 2019 4th quarter earnings release