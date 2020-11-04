Q3 2020 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Seong Hwan Park -



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Park SeongHwan, the Head of IR at SK hynix. Welcome to SK hynix's 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.



Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Lee Seok-Hee, CEO and President of SK hynix; Cha Jin-seok, CFO; Park Myoung-Soo, Head of DRAM Marketing; and Kim JeungTae, Head of NAND Marketing.



With that, we will now begin SK hynix's earnings release