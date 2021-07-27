Q2 2021 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Seong Hwan Park -



(foreign language)



[interpreted] Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Park Seong Hwan, the Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to the SK Hynix 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.



(foreign language)



interpreted Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Kevin Noh, CFO and Head of Corporate Center; Jang Hyeok Jun, Head of Finance; Park Myoung-Soo in charge of DRAM Marketing and Park Chan-dong, in charge of NAND marketing.



(foreign language)



interpreted Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances.



(foreign language) With that, we will now begin SK Hynix's 2021 Second Quarter Earnings release Conference call. Kevin will first present the earnings for the second quarter and the company's plan. It will then be followed by a Q&A session with the executives present here today.



Jong-