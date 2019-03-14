Mar 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Timur Akhmedzhanov - Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen. This is Timur Akhmedzhanov, Head of IR, speaking. So thank you for joining us on this conference call on consolidated financial results of RusHydro group for 2018.



So participating in the call today is Dmitriy Denisov, Head of Strategy as well as key managers from sales, business planning and operations. The important presentation are available on our website in IR section and at Bloomberg's Terminal.



Please note that some of the information that we announce today or could announce during this call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of RusHydro. The company doesn't assume any