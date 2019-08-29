Aug 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Timur Akhmedzhanov - Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro - Head of IR



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on this conference call following the release of consolidated financial results of RusHydro Group for the first half of 2019, most recent developments and outlook for 2019. Participating in the call today is Head of Strategy, Dmitriy Denisov; as well as Line Managers from Sales, Business Planning and Operations. The report and the presentation are available on our website and in Bloomberg Terminal. So please note that some of the information announced during this call may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of RusHydro. Please refer to the beginning of the presentation for a full disclaimer.



